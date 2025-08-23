Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,695 Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,997 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 101,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,628 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 618,213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.1450 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. Research analysts expect that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

