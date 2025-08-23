Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,713 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,318,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,527,000 after buying an additional 157,523 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,361,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,811,000 after buying an additional 493,987 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,445,000 after buying an additional 1,124,207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,801,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,833,000 after buying an additional 230,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,380,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

NYSE:DT opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

