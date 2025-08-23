Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Position in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,156,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after purchasing an additional 107,847 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 68,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 85.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 50,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $73.9720 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $57.78 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

