Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.27.

VMC opened at $292.2970 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.19.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

