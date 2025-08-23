Critical Review: CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) vs. Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX)

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) and Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Smead Value C shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Smead Value C shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Smead Value C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions 5.02% 5.35% 3.23% Smead Value C N/A N/A -17.75%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 2 3 0 2.33 Smead Value C 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for CCC Intelligent Solutions and Smead Value C, as reported by MarketBeat.

CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.69%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than Smead Value C.

Risk & Volatility

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smead Value C has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Smead Value C”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $996.96 million 6.47 -$92.48 million N/A N/A Smead Value C N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A

Smead Value C has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions beats Smead Value C on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more. It offers CCC insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC casualty, CCC subrogation, and CCC claim handling; CCC repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC other ecosystem solutions, which includes CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC diagnostics service provider solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC international solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Smead Value C

(Get Free Report)

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.