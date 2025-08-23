Davis Rea LTD. Buys New Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Davis Rea LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

