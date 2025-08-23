Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. $SGRY

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,956 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 7,902.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 3.4%

SGRY opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $826.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.96 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 20,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $455,209.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,234.02. This represents a 30.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGRY. Barclays decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Report on SGRY

Surgery Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.