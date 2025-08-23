Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,916 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $109,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 3,989.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,155,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Trading Up 5.1%

NYSE DDS opened at $532.5420 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.70. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $282.24 and a one year high of $535.01.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.87. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $394.33.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Further Reading

