Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 178,260 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,363,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.18% of Mirion Technologies worth $106,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $66,520,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,105,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,189,000 after buying an additional 1,557,077 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,132,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,368,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after buying an additional 981,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 3,556.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,004,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after buying an additional 977,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

MIR stock opened at $20.8050 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 693.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $6,925,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,742,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,748,519.55. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

