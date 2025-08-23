Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,230 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $111,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $123.4590 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.32 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BFAM

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,783.30. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 80,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,209.92. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,923. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.