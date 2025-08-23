Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in FMC Corporation $FMC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.20% of FMC worth $115,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 66.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in FMC by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $56,609.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 36,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,906.66. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $40.6640 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. FMC Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on FMC from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on FMC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

