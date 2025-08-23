Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in First Busey Corporation $BUSE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,096,605 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596,262 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.95% of First Busey worth $110,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 822.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on First Busey from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other news, Director Karen M. Jensen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 76,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,496. This trade represents a 5.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Phillips purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,250. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,950 shares of company stock worth $203,163. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.81. First Busey Corporation has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. First Busey had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.29%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

