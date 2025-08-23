Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $107.27 Million Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $107,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 23.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $4,082,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 63.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $67.0370 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $317.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.96 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 8.33%.The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

