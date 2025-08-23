Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $110.75 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,084,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,114 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.81% of Lincoln National worth $110,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 34.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 51,823 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Up 3.1%

Lincoln National stock opened at $41.9140 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90. Lincoln National Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares set a $41.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. Cfra Research upgraded Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 123,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,691.35. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,862. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

