Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $110.89 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,115,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,640 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.28% of nVent Electric worth $110,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 467.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $90.0070 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 119,694 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $10,710,219.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,705.16. The trade was a 62.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $3,776,348.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,775.16. The trade was a 46.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,367,520. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

