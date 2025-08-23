Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Navient Corporation $NAVI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,817,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 226,557 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Navient worth $111,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Navient by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 381,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 122,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Navient by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 667,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Navient by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 192,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 30,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Navient by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.37. Navient Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.89%.The firm had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Navient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Navient’s payout ratio is 206.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

