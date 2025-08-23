Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 87,194 Shares of Terex Corporation $TEX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.60% of Terex worth $115,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Terex alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $59,179,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at $6,985,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Terex by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 352,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,352 shares during the last quarter. Paradoxiom Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,862,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 104,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Terex Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. Terex Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Terex had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,554. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.