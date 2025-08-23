Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 859,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $108,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Generac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,525.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Generac by 16.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $194.3450 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

