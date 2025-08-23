Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,149 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.08% of RBC Bearings worth $109,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBC. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,631,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,141,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 589,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,657,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,998,000 after buying an additional 131,614 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 306,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,541,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,664,000 after buying an additional 42,459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $401.5590 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $272.50 and a 1 year high of $416.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $388.80 and its 200-day moving average is $362.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.71.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. RBC Bearings has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.17.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total value of $218,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,730.20. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.37, for a total transaction of $3,342,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 302,853 shares in the company, valued at $112,470,518.61. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,716 shares of company stock worth $48,818,116. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

