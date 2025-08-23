Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,157 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,157 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $111,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ATO. Mizuho downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price objective on Atmos Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $168.0320 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.31. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $128.12 and a 52 week high of $168.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.