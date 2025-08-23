Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 296,837 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,837 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Perdoceo Education worth $116,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,937,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,741.39. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 53,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $1,629,586.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 157,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,839,302.40. This trade represents a 25.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,463 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.92 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

