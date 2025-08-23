Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,604 Shares of Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Woodward were worth $112,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Woodward alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,328,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,133,000 after purchasing an additional 751,541 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 44,162.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,187,000 after purchasing an additional 471,217 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,175,000 after purchasing an additional 367,300 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,225,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,989,000 after buying an additional 168,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $25,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.11.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,443.35. The trade was a 66.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.98, for a total value of $1,079,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,791,809.66. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,296 shares of company stock worth $6,611,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $248.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $267.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.98 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.