Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. $PINC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,707,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,511 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Premier worth $110,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Premier by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Premier by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 37,196 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 212,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $25.14 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Premier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at Premier

In other news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,123.84. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $26,185.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,673 shares in the company, valued at $660,339.19. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

