Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,983 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $38,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,493,000 after buying an additional 521,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,171,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,585,000 after buying an additional 258,863 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,871,000 after buying an additional 87,766 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,150,000 after buying an additional 60,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,213,000 after purchasing an additional 113,611 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.