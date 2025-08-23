DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 331.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,784 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of -72.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $210,043.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,461 shares in the company, valued at $63,129.81. The trade was a 76.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $4,707,708.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,300,000. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,631 shares of company stock valued at $28,830,492 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

