Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.35.

DUOL opened at $331.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $202.38 and a 12 month high of $544.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $421,816.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 34,153 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,361.59. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $475,119.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,509,922.40. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $27,035,566. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

