Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.3333.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $17.8930 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.66. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%.Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 92.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 65.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.