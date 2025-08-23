Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Emeren Group Price Performance

SOL stock opened at $1.8750 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $1.0401 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $96.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 million. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emeren Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Emeren Group

Emeren Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Emeren Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

