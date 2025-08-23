Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Emeren Group Price Performance
SOL stock opened at $1.8750 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $1.0401 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $96.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.12.
Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 million. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emeren Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Emeren Group
Emeren Group Company Profile
Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.
