Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT Shares Purchased by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 819.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of ESRT opened at $7.6550 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 5.67%. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.860 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.