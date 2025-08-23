Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 153,200 shares, adropof24.4% from the July 15th total of 202,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 905,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Enel Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ENLAY opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. Enel has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $9.7199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Enel had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 7.78%.The firm had revenue of $25.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enel will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enel Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 290.0%. Enel’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Enel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

