Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Terex Q3 Earnings

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Terex in a report released on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Terex had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terex

Terex Trading Up 6.5%

NYSE TEX opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 167.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 65.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 6,800.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,554. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.