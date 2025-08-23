eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.1875.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:ETOR opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. eToro Group has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $79.96.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of eToro Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETOR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in eToro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,397,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,812,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,048,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,875,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,360,000.

eToro Group Company Profile

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

