Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 15.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,310,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,572,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,725,000 after buying an additional 1,596,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Exelixis from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelixis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $805,136.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,781.20. The trade was a 46.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $324,683.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 358,882 shares in the company, valued at $15,464,225.38. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

