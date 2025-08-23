Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of FFAI stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 187.07% and a negative net margin of 54,380.62%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.