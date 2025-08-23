Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $144.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Five Below traded as high as $144.68 and last traded at $143.85, with a volume of 185229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.78.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.37.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,027.58. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,200.90. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Five Below by 653.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.720 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.620 EPS. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

