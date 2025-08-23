Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. $FBRT Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBRT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,683.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $11.3220 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $931.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 81.24 and a current ratio of 81.24.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.5%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 144.90%.

FBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jones Trading decreased their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.