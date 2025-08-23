Franklin Income Focus ETF $INCM Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,473,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,680 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 6.77% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $39,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCM. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 884,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 799,254 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,705,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,413,000 after acquiring an additional 333,406 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 956,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after acquiring an additional 174,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 510,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 141,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 63,064 shares in the last quarter.

INCM stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $754.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47,274.28 and a beta of 0.50.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

