FreeGulliver LLC Buys 235 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

FreeGulliver LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,585,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.4% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.8% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $177.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.