Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. $FDP Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 795.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 2.5%

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $36.6870 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $35,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,403.10. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gianpaolo Renino sold 12,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $445,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,786.41. This represents a 79.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,766 shares of company stock valued at $5,000,949. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.