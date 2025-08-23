FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FVR. Morgan Stanley lowered FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Shares of NYSE FVR opened at $13.7450 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. FrontView REIT has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

In other FrontView REIT news, Director Elizabeth F. Frank purchased 2,808 shares of FrontView REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $34,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,401.88. This trade represents a 118.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 628.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 166,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 144,040 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the second quarter worth $628,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 199.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the second quarter worth $191,000.

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

