FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTAI. Barclays decreased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $147.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.61. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $181.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.52.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 465.13% and a net margin of 21.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 11.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 242,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,296 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 411,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,661,000 after acquiring an additional 203,447 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 24,780.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

