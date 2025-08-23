FY2025 EPS Estimate for Xeris Biopharma Increased by Analyst

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Xeris Biopharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Xeris Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xeris Biopharma

In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider Kevin Mcculloch acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,708,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,602.30. This represents a 1.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Halkuff sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $837,200. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

