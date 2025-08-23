FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hologic Lifted by Zacks Research

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hologic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $4.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $68.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49. Hologic has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 193.6% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

