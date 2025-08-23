FY2025 EPS Estimates for REGENXBIO Decreased by Analyst

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a research report issued on Monday, August 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.32) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.64). The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($4.84) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 66.95% and a negative net margin of 112.70%.

RGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $455.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,322,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,187 shares during the period. 22NW LP bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at about $4,781,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2,247.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 594,161 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,472,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 487,036 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

