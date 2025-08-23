FY2025 EPS Estimates for Stardust Power Increased by Analyst

Get Stardust Power alerts:

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Stardust Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Stardust Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Stardust Power’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SDST. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stardust Power to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stardust Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

SDST opened at $0.4001 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Stardust Power has a one year low of $0.1425 and a one year high of $12.56.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03).

In other Stardust Power news, insider Pablo Cortegoso sold 173,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $32,985.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,006,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,257.04. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 160,450 shares of Stardust Power stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $30,485.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 598,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,744.45. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,140 shares of company stock worth $93,724 over the last 90 days. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stardust Power in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stardust Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Stardust Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

