FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:GMI Lifted by Analyst

Get Green Mining Innovation alerts:

Green Mining Innovation Inc. (TSE:GMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Green Mining Innovation in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Green Mining Innovation’s FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised Green Mining Innovation to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Green Mining Innovation Price Performance

Green Mining Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldstar Minerals Inc is a natural resource exploration and development company. It focuses mainly on developing deposits which contain gold and technology metals in mining jurisdictions in Canada. The company holds an interest in five exploration properties which includes Anctil, Nemenjiche, Fortune and Panache North properties located in the province of Quebec, and the Prince property located in the province of Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Mining Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Mining Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.