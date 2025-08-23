FY2025 EPS Estimates for Zura Bio Lifted by HC Wainwright

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zura Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.76). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zura Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zura Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Zura Bio stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $137.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.06. Zura Bio has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.07.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zura Bio by 78.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,659,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 2,052,732 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Zura Bio during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Zura Bio by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,249 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

