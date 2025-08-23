FY2025 EPS Forecast for Research Solutions Lifted by Analyst

Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Research Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Research Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Research Solutions’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a PE ratio of -21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67.
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.
