FY2025 EPS Forecast for Research Solutions Lifted by Analyst

Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Research Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Research Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Research Solutions’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a PE ratio of -21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 97,154 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 39,789 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

