Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $38,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 828.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,133,000 after acquiring an additional 150,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $194.3450 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $203.25.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.Generac’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

