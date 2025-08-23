Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gentherm from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Baird R W upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THRM

Gentherm Trading Up 5.3%

NASDAQ THRM opened at $36.51 on Friday. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.18%.The business had revenue of $375.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentherm has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,616,000 after buying an additional 62,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.